Enjoy these photo memories from around Wetherby in the 1960s. PIC: Ackrills
Enjoy these photo memories from around Wetherby in the 1960s. PIC: Ackrills

Nostalgic photos celebrate life in Wetherby during the 1960s

These charming photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation who called Wetherby home in the 1960s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:45 am

They feature a range of landmarks in the market town from a decade of change as well as well known shops, pubs and green gems. They are a mix from the YEP archive and Ackrill Newspapers whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 21 unseen photos of Wetherby from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Wetherby in the 1960s

High Street in June 1962. Businesses on the left include, Kavanaghs of Wetherby, footwear retailers and Boegley's Fish, Game and Fruit. At the very right edge, part of the Brunswick Hotel, formerly the Devonshire is visible. Then there is the Halifax Building Society followed by Crossley's Printers Ltd. and the offices of the Wetherby News.

Photo: Ackrills

Photo Sales

2. Wetherby in the 1960s

Deighton Road in June 1962. The photo looks towards the bridge which was demolished in the late 1960s. The garage and filling station on the left is Waudbys of Wetherby Ltd at Wetherby Gar.

Photo: Ackrills

Photo Sales

3. Wetherby in the 1960s

Wetherby Town Hall looking north across the Market Place in January 1962. The new electric lamp posts, were installed in the early 1960s when Major Joseph Hudson performed the switching on ceremony.

Photo: Ackrills

Photo Sales

4. Wetherby in the 1960s

Wetherby's Bus Station, Snack Bar and the Old Mill Restaurant and Ballroom pictured in February 1962.

Photo: Ackrills

Photo Sales
WetherbyLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5