Nostalgic photos celebrate life in Wetherby during the 1960s

1. Wetherby in the 1960s
High Street in June 1962. Businesses on the left include, Kavanaghs of Wetherby, footwear retailers and Boegley's Fish, Game and Fruit. At the very right edge, part of the Brunswick Hotel, formerly the Devonshire is visible. Then there is the Halifax Building Society followed by Crossley's Printers Ltd. and the offices of the Wetherby News.
Photo: Ackrills
2. Wetherby in the 1960s
Deighton Road in June 1962. The photo looks towards the bridge which was demolished in the late 1960s. The garage and filling station on the left is Waudbys of Wetherby Ltd at Wetherby Gar.
Photo: Ackrills
3. Wetherby in the 1960s
Wetherby Town Hall looking north across the Market Place in January 1962. The new electric lamp posts, were installed in the early 1960s when Major Joseph Hudson performed the switching on ceremony.
Photo: Ackrills
4. Wetherby in the 1960s
Wetherby's Bus Station, Snack Bar and the Old Mill Restaurant and Ballroom pictured in February 1962.
Photo: Ackrills