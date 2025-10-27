Plans have been revealed to transform a former call centre site into an affordable homes development in west Leeds.

Lloyds Banking Group have submitted plans to convert its mothballed data centre and call centre offices on Cote Lane in Farsley into 133 homes - made up of 58 flats/maisonettes and 75 houses.

Bank bosses say the proposed scheme will aim deliver a mix of houses and apartments - all 100 per cent affordable. Around 70 per cent of the homes will be available for rent, the majority at social rent levels, with the remaining 30 per cent offered through shared ownership.

The former data centre and call centre on Cote Lane. | Andrew Hutchinson

It says the project demonstrates how buildings can be reimagined to create real homes for real families and deliver meaningful impact.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “ Greater partnership across the public and private sectors is fundamental in achieving the UK’s national ambition for the biggest increase to social and affordable housing in a generation. We have the bold ambition, and what’s needed now is momentum. Recent government commitments have unlocked immense opportunity for renewed investment, accelerated delivery and innovation at scale.

“We want to deliver more good quality and genuinely affordable homes, in the places they’re needed most.”

The site comprises two buildings constructed by the Leeds Permanent Building Society in the mid-=1980s which share a common access and car parking.

The eastern building, the Pudsey Call Centre had operated as a call centre for around 1,000 staff. The building provided 102 parking spaces, plus a further 59 opposite to the property, and separated from it by a shared access to the data centre.

Lloyds Banking Group have appointed Breck Homes as the developer.

Leeds City Council is urging the public to have their say on the plan and the consultation for feedback runs until Thursday, November 13.