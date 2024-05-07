Fire crews including two appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, aerial from Leeds with support from Stanningley attended the scene shortly after 2.25am this morning (Monday, May 7).
The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor of the former Queens pub in Stourton.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these dramatic pictures from the scene...
1. Fire crews remain at the scene
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze which gutted The Queens pub on Wakefield Road in Stourton. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Fire crews remain at the scene
Wakefield Road, Stourton in Leeds was closed in both directions this morning. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Fire remain crews at the scene
The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Fire crews remain at the scene
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Fire crews remain at the scene
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that their only involvement at this stage has been helping to manage road closures. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Fire crews remain at the scene
The fire is believed to have broken out at approximately 2.25am in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tony Johnson
