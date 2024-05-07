11 dramatic pictures from scene as Leeds firefighters tackle derelict pub blaze on Wakefield Road

Firefighters in Leeds have been battling a fire at former pub building.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2024, 12:30 BST

Wakefield Road, Leeds was closed in both directions this morning due to a fire at a derelict pub building.

Fire crews including two appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, aerial from Leeds with support from Stanningley attended the scene shortly after 2.25am this morning (Monday, May 7).

The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor of the former Queens pub in Stourton.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these dramatic pictures from the scene...

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze which gutted The Queens pub on Wakefield Road in Stourton.

1. Fire crews remain at the scene

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze which gutted The Queens pub on Wakefield Road in Stourton. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Wakefield Road, Stourton in Leeds was closed in both directions this morning.

2. Fire crews remain at the scene

Wakefield Road, Stourton in Leeds was closed in both directions this morning. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor.

3. Fire remain crews at the scene

The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The cause of the fire is not yet known.

4. Fire crews remain at the scene

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that their only involvement at this stage has been helping to manage road closures.

5. Fire crews remain at the scene

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that their only involvement at this stage has been helping to manage road closures. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The fire is believed to have broken out at approximately 2.25am in the early hours of this morning.

6. Fire crews remain at the scene

The fire is believed to have broken out at approximately 2.25am in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsFireRoad ClosuresYorkshire Evening Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice