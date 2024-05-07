Wakefield Road, Leeds was closed in both directions this morning due to a fire at a derelict pub building.

Fire crews including two appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, aerial from Leeds with support from Stanningley attended the scene shortly after 2.25am this morning (Monday, May 7).

The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor of the former Queens pub in Stourton.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson captured these dramatic pictures from the scene...

1 . Fire crews remain at the scene Fire crews at the scene of a blaze which gutted The Queens pub on Wakefield Road in Stourton. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Fire crews remain at the scene Wakefield Road, Stourton in Leeds was closed in both directions this morning. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Fire remain crews at the scene The fire broke out across the basement, ground floor and the first floor. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Fire crews remain at the scene The cause of the fire is not yet known. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Fire crews remain at the scene West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that their only involvement at this stage has been helping to manage road closures. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales