Wakefield Road fire: Leeds road closed as firefighters tackle derelict pub blaze - live updates

A busy Leeds road has been closed in both directions.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2024, 08:45 BST
Wakefield Road, Stourton in Leeds is closed in both directions due to an ongoing fire at a derelict pub building.

Fire crews are battling the blaze with the road closed from Queen Street to the M621 junction 7 at Stourton. The closure is causing delays in the area.

Two appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, aerial from Leeds with support from Stanningley have attended.

08:40 BSTUpdated 08:44 BST

Five fire appliances in attendance

08:48 BST

Fire broke out early this morning

The fire, which is believed to have broken out at the former the Queens pub in Stourton, broke out at around 2.25am this morning.

08:55 BST

Multiple bus services diverting

Services 110, 444 and 446 are diverting via Savannah Way (Arla) to John O'Gaunts and Pontefract Rd. In both directions.

Service PR3 will be diverting From Stourton site, via M621 towards Leeds, exit at Jct 4 onto A61 (John Charles Flyover) then back to normal route on Hunslet Road. 

From Leeds services PR3 will be diverting via A61 to John Charles flyover, bear to roundabout, then take the 3rd exit onto M621, exit at Junction 1 and into P&R site.

09:20 BST

Fire service issue statement

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire is in the basement, ground and first floor of the derelict public house.

One large jet, four hose reels, one foam branch, high expansion foam and two breathing apparatus have been used.

09:55 BST

Police approached for comment

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the incident.

10:36 BST

Police issue statement

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that their only involvement at this stage has been helping to manage road closures.

10:39 BST

Road reopens

A639 Wakefield Road in Stourton now open to traffic in both directions between M621 Junction 7 and the B6481 Pontefract Road following earlier building fire.

10:42 BST

Picture from the scene

Firefighters were called to the derelict pub building in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Tony JohnsonFirefighters were called to the derelict pub building in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Tony Johnson
