Cricket fans were dressed to erm, impress as England took on Australia at Headingley in the One Day International. Cave men, where's wally? and dapper dons were among the fancy dress costumes on offer as the Barmy Army cheered on their heroes from the Western Terrace. And your YEP was bowled over by the weird and wacky. Spotted anyone you know?