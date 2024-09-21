England v Australia: 8 of best photos showcase fancy dress costumes worn by cricket fans at Headingley

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 13:55 BST

Howzat for a costume?

Cricket fans were dressed to erm, impress as England took on Australia at Headingley in the One Day International. Cave men, where’s wally? and dapper dons were among the fancy dress costumes on offer as the Barmy Army cheered on their heroes from the Western Terrace. And your YEP was bowled over by the weird and wacky. Spotted anyone you know? READ MORE: 21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Fancy dress fans at the Western Terrace

1. England v Australia

Fancy dress fans at the Western Terrace | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Cave men dress to impress

2. England v Australia

Cave men dress to impress | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Richard Drew, Ryan Cater and Nick Marshall.

3. England v Australia

Richard Drew, Ryan Cater and Nick Marshall. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Fancy dress fans at the Western Terrace

4. England v Australia

Fancy dress fans at the Western Terrace | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Where's Wally?

5. England v Australia

Where's Wally? | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Greg Bennett and Ben James of York

6. England v Australia

Greg Bennett and Ben James of York | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CricketHeadingleyEnglandAustralia