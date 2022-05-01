Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds League cricket teams during the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme
Howzat! 21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s

These photos are sure to evoke memories from a generation of cricketers around Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 11:00 am

They focus on teams who played in the Leeds League during the 1990s and feature line-ups from across the city. Division 1 and Division 2 teams featured in this collection of brilliant whites include Cookridge, Garforth, Pool, Farsley Celtic, Roundhay, Oulton, Rothwell as well as Kirkstall Educational, Woodhouse and Khalsa. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Cookridge CC

Pictured, back row from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. East Leeds

Pictured, back row from left, are Andrew Spencer, Allan Olbison, Simon Booth, John Dyson, Glenn Edwards and Paul Clarke. Front row, from left, are Martin Kent, Mark Olbison, Mark Heald, Neil Mellor and John Gahan.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

3. Khalsa CC

Pictured, back row from left, are Vivek Razdan, Narinder Singh, Amerjit Matharu, Jon Hodson, Gurdeep Singh Ryatt and Gurdev Singh. Front row from left, are Manjit Matharu, Nadeem Hanif, Mohammed Seraj, Everton Wattley and Mahesh Patel.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Whitkirk CC

Pictured, back row from left, are Jeremy Bowman, Simon Bowman, Alistair Bowman, Neil Edgecock, Glyn Jepson and Tim Hegarty. Front row, from left, are Matthew O'Brien, Martin Sparling, Tony Nicholson, Stuart Pickles, (captain) Jonathan Colley and Matthew Wright (scorer).

Photo: Mel Hulme

