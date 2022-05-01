Howzat! 21 Leeds League cricket teams from the 1990s

1. Cookridge CC
Pictured, back row from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. East Leeds
Pictured, back row from left, are Andrew Spencer, Allan Olbison, Simon Booth, John Dyson, Glenn Edwards and Paul Clarke. Front row, from left, are Martin Kent, Mark Olbison, Mark Heald, Neil Mellor and John Gahan.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Khalsa CC
Pictured, back row from left, are Vivek Razdan, Narinder Singh, Amerjit Matharu, Jon Hodson, Gurdeep Singh Ryatt and Gurdev Singh. Front row from left, are Manjit Matharu, Nadeem Hanif, Mohammed Seraj, Everton Wattley and Mahesh Patel.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Whitkirk CC
Pictured, back row from left, are Jeremy Bowman, Simon Bowman, Alistair Bowman, Neil Edgecock, Glyn Jepson and Tim Hegarty. Front row, from left, are Matthew O'Brien, Martin Sparling, Tony Nicholson, Stuart Pickles, (captain) Jonathan Colley and Matthew Wright (scorer).
Photo: Mel Hulme