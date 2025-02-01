14 of the best photos from Leeds Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival

Scores of people came together to celebrate the Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival at at Gateway Church in Woodhouse. The event provided a heart-warming narrative of Hong Kong’s new immigrants celebrating Lunar New Year in a new country. The festival showcased captivating New Year decorations, including lanterns and balloon twists of traditional New Year symbols. It also featured a captivating mix of traditional and contemporary Hong Kong performances, Lunar New Year market stalls, and authentic festive treats. The Lord Mayor of Leeds and representatives from various community groups also took part, sharing their insights into cultural integration and unity. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the colour and vibrancy of the event with these photos. READ MORE: 12 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia