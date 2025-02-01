14 of the best photos from Leeds Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:06 BST

It’s a festival which brings together a story of resilience, cultural exchange and the creation of a shared identity.

Scores of people came together to celebrate the Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival at at Gateway Church in Woodhouse. The event provided a heart-warming narrative of Hong Kong’s new immigrants celebrating Lunar New Year in a new country. The festival showcased captivating New Year decorations, including lanterns and balloon twists of traditional New Year symbols. It also featured a captivating mix of traditional and contemporary Hong Kong performances, Lunar New Year market stalls, and authentic festive treats. The Lord Mayor of Leeds and representatives from various community groups also took part, sharing their insights into cultural integration and unity. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the colour and vibrancy of the event with these photos. READ MORE: 12 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A packed Gateway church.

1. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

A packed Gateway church. | Steve Ridng Photo: Steve Riding

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung with Senior Pastor Benny Cho of the Strings of Life, Leeds Chinese Gospel Church.

2. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung with Senior Pastor Benny Cho of the Strings of Life, Leeds Chinese Gospel Church. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Piper Stuart Fung and dancer Deborah Chan.

3. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

Piper Stuart Fung and dancer Deborah Chan. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Philipino Comunity Cultural Dance.

4. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

The Philipino Comunity Cultural Dance. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Esabella Wong who made the New Year snake balloons with The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung.

5. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

Esabella Wong who made the New Year snake balloons with The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The Music House Gospel Choir.

6. Lunar/Chinese New Year Festival 2025

The Music House Gospel Choir. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

