Lucky residents living in Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, have won up to £6,000.

The LS11 8HE postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with maximum of six tickets will have scooped £6,000.

Cardinal Avenue, Beeston (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Last month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.