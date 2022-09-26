News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

People's Postcode Lottery results: Lucky Leeds street scoops up to £6k in the daily prize

A Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Tuesday September 20.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:27 pm

Lucky residents living in Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, have won up to £6,000.

The LS11 8HE postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with maximum of six tickets will have scooped £6,000.

Cardinal Avenue, Beeston (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Read More

Read More
10 photos of happy postcode lottery winners in Roundhay Park on Saturday

Last month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £950 million to date for charities and organisations.

People's Postcode LotteryLeedsBeeston