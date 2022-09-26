People's Postcode Lottery results: Lucky Leeds street scoops up to £6k in the daily prize
A Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Tuesday September 20.
Lucky residents living in Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, have won up to £6,000.
The LS11 8HE postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.
Those playing with maximum of six tickets will have scooped £6,000.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
Last month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £950 million to date for charities and organisations.