People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Brownberrie Walk, Horsforth wins £1,000 per ticket daily jackpot prize

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

A lucky street in Leeds is celebrating a daily Postcode Lottery win.

Players living on Brownberrie Walk, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS18 5PQ postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Wednesday, August 7).

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

