The two-week takeover from April 24 to May 6, called 1001 Stories, unites household names and local talents and aims to produce a radical programme of storytelling from the generation that shaped British pop, punk and the fight for civil rights. At the heart of the 1001 Stories programme is a new theatre production, Sinfonia, which will unveil stories of local people in celebration of lives lived to the fullest.

Director Alan Lyddiard said: “These generations are forever associated with the birth of British pop or the rise of punk, fashion firsts, the first man on the moon and the fight for civil, social and political rights; they have lived experience that cannot, and should not, be forgotten.

"There are 161,000 older people over the age of 60 currently living in Leeds, they all have stories to tell but too often they’re isolated, alone and not given the opportunity. We wanted to show that these people matter and more.”

1001 Stories held by Leeds Playhouse. Photo: David Lindsay

Joining the line-up of mature talents will be the multi-award winning actor, author and playwright Alan Bennett who will be holding his show In Conversation with Alan Bennett on May 7. Alan Lyddiard, artistic director of The Performance Ensemble and director of Sinfonia, said: “Having Alan Bennett join our 1001 Stories programme is a wonderful affirmation that creativity doesn’t stop as you get older; he continues to be an astute, satirical and engaging force, still creating incredible work well into his 80s.

“1001 Stories isn’t just for older people, it’s for all ages to enjoy, to experience and understand the narratives and lives of the older members of our society, who are just as relevant and vocal today as they were in their younger days.”

Leeds Playhouse, in Quarry Hill, will also see other original pieces of theatre take the stage. Among the artists performing is Dunstan Bruce, ex-frontman with chart-topping band Chumbawamba, David Hamilton, original member of Phoenix Dance Theatre, poet Khadijah Ibrahiim, actor Dave Johns and film director Ken Loach, choreographer Tamara McLorg and award-winning Hong Kong cultural leader Augustine Mok Chiu Yu.

The Front of House areas of the Playhouse will also be hosting free daily events. From warm ups and workshops such as zumba and line dancing to performance programmes from Leeds companies, there is something designed for everyone.

As part of Leeds 2023, the 1001 Stories events will be shining a light on the people in the community who are 60 and over. Photo: David Lindsay

People can expect the Pudsey Ukulele Group, a Punjabi Poetry Workshop with Sikh Elders Service, a screening room with Leeds Young Film and Leeds International Film Festival. There will also be movement sessions with Yorkshire Dance, a reunion for workers from the Burton factory, once the biggest clothing factory in the world, and an exclusive reading from the autobiography of Arthur France, the founder of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Those who were part of the punk scene in Leeds and the Rock Against Racism movement will also be joining a panel discussion and sharing extracts from a new play by local artist Janet Alexander, celebrating the music and the people of the time. Bringing an international flavour to the takeover are 16 older artists from Hong Kong and Guangzhou who will bring their own stories to the big stage.