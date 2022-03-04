People in Leeds are paying for accommodation in Ukraine to help their people - these two got a reply

Rob Hyde, 46, and his partner Cassie Brown, 45, rent out a Stanningley home on the platform.

However, when they heard AirB&B were waiving fees on Ukraine accommodation to give people a way to help residents there, they both decided to give.

Rob paid for an apartment for £48 in the centre of Kyiv.

To his astonishment, he received a reply from the owner Sergey.

In it, Sergey offered his thanks and described the horrifical ordeal he is currently witnessing.

Within his reply, he said: "Thank you so much for booking and support.

"Ukraine will win with all the world support."

Sergey told how he could hear bombs going off above his home and was awoken at 5am by the noise of gunfire.

"All our country struggles", he continued.

Rob's partner Cassie also purchased an apartment.

The owner, Dmitry, said his family was "very grateful".

He offered to accommodate the couple if "this was ever over".

"We appreciate everything you do for us", he added.

"Thank you to you and your family and your friends."