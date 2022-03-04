First Dates couple donate their bridesmaid dresses for Leeds charity fashion event

Cindy is now donating her bridesmaid dresses to Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, to be sold at their discounted fashion event Frock & Threads on Thursday 31 March.

Cindy and her family have been passionately fundraising for YBTC ever since her mum’s diagnosis, and she became an ambassador for the charity in 2020.

Cindy and Elan bonded over their matching khaki clothing on the show and nicknamed themselves “Team Khaki”, a theme which was incorporated into their wedding outfits.

Four Maids to Measure bridesmaid dresses from Cindy and Elan’s wedding will now be available to buy at Frock & Threads as well as an ASOS dress Cindy previously wore as a bridesmaid, and two wedding guest outfits.

Cindy said: "We were so excited to finally tie the knot in September 2021 after so many postponements! We had Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity wedding favours to remember Mum on our special day and we're so excited to continue our support through donating our bridesmaid dresses to the Frock & Threads event so even more families can be supported through the great work of YBTC.

"If you have an upcoming wedding or prom, this is a fantastic opportunity to get some top brands for a steal whilst helping a great local cause, so come on down!

"My bridesmaids looked stunning in their dresses on the day and I hope someone else can enjoy wearing them as much as they did!"

Frock & Threads will take place at the YBTC charity shop at 31 Otley Road, Headingley LS6 3AA, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

It’s just £1 to enter and browse the wedding, prom and formal wear on offer, and enjoy nibbles and bubbles while shopping.

To find out more about the event go to yorksbtc.org.uk/Frock-Threads