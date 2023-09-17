Pablo Fanque: Blue plaque revealed in Leeds city centre honouring Britain’s first black circus owner
A blue plaque has been revealed in Leeds city centre honouring the fascinating story of Britain’s first black circus owner.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pablo Fanque, the ground-breaking performer who ran a hugely successful company, often visited Leeds in the 19th century.
Born Willian Darby in Norwich in 1810, Fanque was known for giving to charity and putting on free circus shows for orphans and workhouse children.
On Saturday (September 16) a blue plaque was unveiled on Lands Lane in city centre by the Leeds Civic Trust.
The plaque, which was unveiled in front of an audience, reads: “Born William Darby, he was the first Black circus owner in Britain. He regularly performed in Leeds.
“On 18th March 1848, near to this location in King Charles’ Croft, his circus building collapsed causing the death of his wife Susannah.
“Both are now buried in the Leeds General Cemetery.”
Martin Hamilton, the trust's director, said ahead of the unveiling: “I am proud that we are able to shed light on a personality in the city’s history whose story may be unknown to many. Pablo Fanque’s story is fascinating, and I am delighted that we are now able to acknowledge it.”
Dr Steve Ward, who submitted the application for the blue plaque, added: “Pablo Fanque is an iconic figure in the history of British circus. From a humble background of being born in a workhouse, he rose to become the first black circus owner in Britain in 1842.
"I am proud that we are now able to acknowledge his long association with Leeds through the unveiling of a blue plaque to his memory. The plaque will be unveiled by Chris Barltrop Circus Ringmaster and performer."