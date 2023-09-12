The fascinating story behind Britain's first black circus owner will be told in Leeds as a prestigious blue plaque is unveiled in his honour.

Pablo Fanque, the ground-breaking performer who headed up a hugely successful company, was a frequent visitor to the city in the 19th century.

Known for giving to charity and putting on free shows for orphans and workhouse children, Fanque was considered a generous man up until his death in 1871.

But despite his historical links to the city - his final resting place is at St George's Fields, on the university campus - few know the captivating story of his life.

That is set to change on Saturday (September 16), when the Leeds Civic Trust will unveil a blue plaque on Lands Lane to celebrate the performer.

The scheme is reserved for some of the most important people, places, events and buildings to have made a contribution the development of the city. Its latest addition will be unveiled in a ceremony including a Victorian walking tour, circus workshops and special performances.

Pablo Fanque was born William Darby in Norwich in 1810. Although he was involved with the circus from a young age, he began his own troupe in 1842.

His circus was well respected in part due to Fanque's benevolent reputation. However, it was the popularity of his circus that contributed to a tragic disaster of March 1848.

Circus owner Pablo Fanque was a regular visitor to 19th century Leeds with his hugely popular troupe.

It came during a particularly busy night, when Fanque’s wooden building was completely full. The weight of the crowd, coupled with the fact that the wooden beams supporting the pit had been removed, caused the gallery to collapse. Although many were injured, there was only one fatality that night – Fanque’s wife Susannah.

She was buried a few days later in Woodhouse Cemetery, which is now St George's Fields, and thousands lined the streets of Leeds to witness the cortege. Fanque remarried, but upon his death, left instructions that his body should be returned to Leeds to lie alongside his first wife.

Martin Hamilton, the trust's director, said: “I am proud that we are able to shed light on a personality in the city’s history whose story may be unknown to many. Pablo Fanque’s story is fascinating, and I am delighted that we are now able to acknowledge it.”

Dr Steve Ward, who submitted the application for the blue plaque, said: “Pablo Fanque is an iconic figure in the history of British circus. From a humble background of being born in a workhouse, he rose to become the first black circus owner in Britain in 1842.

"I am proud that we are now able to acknowledge his long association with Leeds through the unveiling of a blue plaque to his memory. The plaque will be unveiled by Chris Barltrop Circus Ringmaster and performer."