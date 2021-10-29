2021 Leeds Poppy Appeal to be bigger than ever as Royal British Legion marks 100th birthday
The 2021 Leeds Poppy Appeal will be bigger than ever as the Royal British Legion looks to mark its 100th birthday in style.
After the 2020 Remembrance services were severely hampered by the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic it is hoped that 2021 will make up for lost time as the Royal British Legion marks its century year.
Set up in 1921 the Royal British Legion is a British charity providing financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants.
It is hoped that the people of Leeds will once again get behind the annual Poppy Appeal as Remembrance Sunday approaches.
For the residents of Morley they can once again look forward to the town's famous Festival of Remembrance. The town has become renowned across the country for its mammoth fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion-led appeal, making up a remarkable 10 per cent of the national total in 2020, despite the restrictions.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post Terry Grayshon, who has long since organised Morley's Remembrance explained: "It is vitally important that people buy a poppy and wear it with pride to support those veterans and their families, those who have come back injured and of course the fallen."
The Poppy Appeal was hit hard by the pandemic with those who didn't buy a poppy last year now being encouraged to buy two this year to make up for the lost funding.
For Terry it is vital that we remember not only the fallen but those living who have returned from battle with life changing injuries.
"The Poppy Appeal also supports those people who are still with us and their families. Injured veterans and service personnel through a number of veteran care homes."
The Annual Festival of Remembrance will return to Morley Town Hall on Friday, November 12 at 7.30pm.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.