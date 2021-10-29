After the 2020 Remembrance services were severely hampered by the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic it is hoped that 2021 will make up for lost time as the Royal British Legion marks its century year.

Set up in 1921 the Royal British Legion is a British charity providing financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants.

2021 will mark the 100th year of the Royal British Legion with the residents being urged to support the local Poppy Appeal. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

It is hoped that the people of Leeds will once again get behind the annual Poppy Appeal as Remembrance Sunday approaches.

For the residents of Morley they can once again look forward to the town's famous Festival of Remembrance. The town has become renowned across the country for its mammoth fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion-led appeal, making up a remarkable 10 per cent of the national total in 2020, despite the restrictions.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post Terry Grayshon, who has long since organised Morley's Remembrance explained: "It is vitally important that people buy a poppy and wear it with pride to support those veterans and their families, those who have come back injured and of course the fallen."

The Poppy Appeal was hit hard by the pandemic with those who didn't buy a poppy last year now being encouraged to buy two this year to make up for the lost funding.

For Terry it is vital that we remember not only the fallen but those living who have returned from battle with life changing injuries.

"The Poppy Appeal also supports those people who are still with us and their families. Injured veterans and service personnel through a number of veteran care homes."

The Annual Festival of Remembrance will return to Morley Town Hall on Friday, November 12 at 7.30pm.