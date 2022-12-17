Otley Run Leeds: Best pictures as revellers get into the Christmas spirit on pub crawl from Headingley into city centre
Christmas spirit is alive and kicking on the popular Leeds pub crawl, the Otley Run.
Revellers have continued to don their fancy dress outfits and take on the crawl, which begins in Headingley and ends in the city centre, despite the bitterly cold weather. With Christmas fast approaching, many have adopted festive themes on the crawl and on the route today (December 17), there are seemingly Santa Claus costumes everywhere.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding has been on the route capturing the various outfits on display. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?