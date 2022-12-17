News you can trust since 1890
Otley Run Leeds: Best pictures as revellers get into the Christmas spirit on pub crawl from Headingley into city centre

Christmas spirit is alive and kicking on the popular Leeds pub crawl, the Otley Run.

By Tom Coates
49 minutes ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 6:08pm

Revellers have continued to don their fancy dress outfits and take on the crawl, which begins in Headingley and ends in the city centre, despite the bitterly cold weather. With Christmas fast approaching, many have adopted festive themes on the crawl and on the route today (December 17), there are seemingly Santa Claus costumes everywhere.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding has been on the route capturing the various outfits on display. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1. Feeling festive

Many revellers have dressed up as Santa Claus.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Natural habitat

Some revellers are more accustomed to the cold weather than others.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Smile for the camera

The cold weather has not deterred the Otley runners.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Carrying on tradition

The pub crawl is a staple of the Leeds drinking scene.

Photo: Steve Riding

HeadingleyLeedsYorkshire Evening Post