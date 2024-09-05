Residents living opposite playing fields in Leeds claim they are being “invaded” by football spectators blocking paths and driveways with their cars.

People living on Otley Old Road say they are being “trapped in their homes” during football matches on nearby Tinshill Recreation Ground and Ireland Wood Playground due to cars parking on grass verges, pavements and even driveways.

Residents are now calling on Leeds City Council to install adequate parking for the fields opposite Otley Road and make the area “safe”.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, resident David Grahame, said: “I'm at my wits end with the endless, continuing problems regarding football players [and] spectators parking without thinking about the inconvenience or trouble caused to residents.

“We think the football playing fields we all look out over are a fantastic local resource, unfortunately when the football is on, many residents are trapped in their homes.”

Neighbours say they have found themselves besieged by cars parked along the road, blocking driveways, paths and grass banks.

Pictures shared with the YEP show the extent of the problem, which Mr Grahame claimed has now become commonplace and said residents were being “invaded at weekends and most nights of the week”.

He said: “They park on all the grass in front of our houses, as well as sometimes across driveways, park fully on the pavement, causing an obstruction to all.

“We need adequate parking to be provided by the council. It's ridiculous to have this many people turn up almost every day and not have safe parking available.”

The fields are used by local football clubs for training and matches, as well as dog walkers.

Responding to the claims, a Leeds City Council spokesperson confirmed the local authority was aware of the issue, and that it was currently liaising with police and clubs to manage the situation.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the car parking issues that occurred last weekend at Tinshill Recreation Ground and are liaising with users of the site, governing bodies and the police to ensure that better management is in place ahead of future upcoming weekend fixtures.

“There is already a car parking plan in place and off-road car parking provision has been identified.

“Clubs are reminded to be respectful of local residents and park considerately to avoid parking enforcements.”