New El Gato Negro restaurant to open in Leeds city centre

The chef patron and creative director of El Gato Negro has confirmed plans to open a new restaurant in Leeds this year.

Simon Shaw is to acquire 35 Park Row in Leeds - the former site of Jamie's Italian - with plans for a winter 2019 launch of his third El Gato Negro tapas restaurant.

He said: “I was born and raised in Yorkshire and got my first real footing as a chef in Leeds; it’s always been my intention to return and open a restaurant in the city.

“I’ve spent the last four years looking for the right location and when the Jamie’s site became available it was too good an opportunity to miss. It’s a beautiful building steeped in history and has the most incredible features; while El Gato Negro restaurants will be consistent in great quality food and service, it’s essential to me that every restaurant has its own identity, its own story to tell.

"Finding the right heritage building in the right location is key to that, we’ll not compromise on either."

READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

He added: “I’ve worked hard building a management team that sees us capable of expansion. I’m confident in our position and am looking forward to opening both in Leeds and, this August, in Liverpool; two of the North’s most exciting cities.”