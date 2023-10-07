Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NSPCC has now launched its Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign.

It follows a survey carried out by NSPCC which showed that more than one in four parents who attend their child’s sports club or activity said they have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour. This includes shouting insults, intimidating or threatening behaviour or fights between parents, guardians, carers or children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s campaign is calling on parents to recognise how such negative behaviour, including at sporting events, can have an impact on their child and their enjoyment of their chosen sport or club and to understand their crucial safeguarding role in their child's sport and help keep them safe from possible abuse.

Leeds United and The Depot have announced that they will be backing NSPCC's new campaign to keep children in sports safe. Photo: NSPCC

It also wants parents to get involved in their child’s sporting club or activity and show positive support.

And Leeds United have announced it is supporting the campaign this year.

Angus Kinnear, chief executive at Leeds United, said: “We know that parental support makes a huge difference to young people starting out in their sporting careers, so encouraging positive behaviour on the side lines from parents from when their child first starts out in their activity is very important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the club is proud to be part of the community here in Leeds, and we’re pleased to be able to support the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week to help nurture the next generation of sportspeople.”

Popular rock climbing centre The Depot are also helping support the campaign by promoting its messaging around keeping children safe in sport. The Armley site has been decorated with NSPCC bunting and flags this week while the charity’s campaigns and fundraising teams were invited to speak to staff.

Laura Payne, manager of Depot Climbing in Armley, said: “Sports such as climbing have rapidly grown in popularity amongst the younger generation and what was once quite a small, close-knit group of people partaking in a counter-culture activity, has now boomed into an engaging and inclusive form of sport and exercise.

“Making sure that children are kept safe in our centres and that instructors know how to identify any potential issues is one of the most important forms of training we put our team members through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working with the NSPCC and the British Mountaineering Council means that our instructors are given high-end training and understand how important protection of children is and how to approach and deal with any potential issues that may arise.”

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “Being your child’s biggest supporter can help instil in them a lifelong love of sport, and help them build friendships and confidence. It can also help you learn about what makes their sports club safe and how to spot the signs that something might be wrong.