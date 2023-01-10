The children’s charity is running online sessions, weekly emails and discussion-led workshops in-person to encourage people of all backgrounds from across the city to come together and identify early signs of abuse and neglect.

The sessions are part of the Listen Up, Speak Up campaign, which is being piloted in Leeds, Brighton and Newport in January and February. The charity hopes to target people who may not work with children or families, but come in contact with them in their day-to-day life.

During the workshops, people will be invited to discuss some scenarios they may encounter, what the appropriate response would be and some fears peoples may have coming forward.

Helen Westerman is the campaign manager at NSPCC Leeds. NSPCC Leeds is launching a pilot scheme 'Listen Up, Speak Up' to encourage local businesses and members of the public to identify signs of abuse and neglect.

Helen Westerman, campaign manager of NSPCC Leeds, said: “What stops people from doing something when they see something is wrong? Is it the fear of getting it wrong? Is it the fear of not knowing what is going to happen next if you do say something? All of these are barriers – and we want to dispel some of these.

"The main reason people do not report things is the fear of being wrong. But what if you are right? The smallest worry can be part of the bigger picture. We aim to help them identify signs of abuse or neglect, when things are quite not right, and to have the confidence to identify that and how they might be able to help, whether that might be offering their own hand, contacting ourselves, and the helpline.”

Following a successful run, the NSPCC hopes to roll the campaign out across the country. Helen added: "The idea is to create a nation of safeguarders – to bring the community together and to look out for children or families who might not even know something is wrong. We all have a responsibility to look out for the kids in our community.”

At present, the organisation has booked workshops with a church, Leeds City Council, a bookshop, a chamber of trade, sporting organisations and a book group. It is looking to reach more members of the public – whether that be community groups, local businesses or shops, to make the children of Leeds safer.

Pre-launch event held in London, pictured are some of the many supporters - including Sir Bradley Wiggins CBE and Terri White

While the sessions hope to encourage people to speak up, it also hopes to encourage people to come forward when they need help themselves. Helen added: “This isn’t about othering – this is about recognising no ones lives are perfect all the time. No one is going to judge you. It is rapport and support. Most parents want to parent in good way, I firmly believe that. We very rarely see abuse by design – where the parent is actively wanting to hurt their child.”

