Northern crossbreeds compete for chance to qualify for Crufts 2022

Scruffts, the competition that gives crossbreed dogs the opportunity to compete in the main arena at Crufts, is returning for the first time since the 2020 final.

The Kennel Club invites all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs to take part in the Scruffts competition where all shapes, sizes and ages of dog are welcome (as long as they are over six months).

The fourth of six heats will take place at Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire, as part of Dogfest North this weekend - Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, with registration starting from 12pm, and judging from 3pm on both days. Entering a dog into Scruffts costs £2 per class, not including entry to the overall show. There is no need to enter in advance, just simply turn up on the day.

Each dog entered in the competition will have a few minutes to wow the judges in one or more of the four competition categories: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog and Golden Oldie, taking place on Saturday, with Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class on Sunday.

When choosing the winner and runners-up for each class, the judge ensures that the dog has the following qualities: good character, good health, good personality, good temperament with people and other dogs.

The 2020 final at Crufts saw Clooney, a mixed breed, and owners Hannah and Stephen Hayes from Sheffield crowned winners. Clooney was found in a bad condition, wandering the streets of Romania, before he was rescued by Sirius Animal Rescue and Evermore Dog Rescue.

Lucy Williams, marketing manager forScruffts sponsors James Wellbeloved, said: “Scruffts is a fantastic family competition that is a real celebration of the nation’s family crossbreed dogs. We are so pleased to be able to finally return this year to meet even more inspirational dogs and their owners and we’re looking forward to meeting more amazing dogs throughout this year’s competition."

For more information on the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition and entry criteria for each class, visit: scruffts.org.uk .

