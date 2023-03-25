Organised by The Rotary Club of Roundhay, the charity event has raised a whopping £60,000 over the years for local causes including St Gemma's, Catch and Leeds Dads. The proceeds also benefit the work of national and international charities.

What to expect from this year’s festival

Visitors can look forward to sampling a range of craft beers from local breweries, including Quirky Craft Ales in Garforth and Leeds’ own Kirkstall Brewery. There will also be beers from Craven Brew Co, Harrogate Brewing Co, Chin Chin Brewing Co, Ossett Brewery, Wishbone Brewery, Mill Valley Brewery, Nailmaker Brewing Co and and The Rat Brewery.

The North Leeds Charity Beer Festival is returning to North Leeds Cricket Club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

For those who aren’t so keen on beer, there will be a prosecco and gin bar serving up gins from The Artful Pour in Yeadon.

There will be live music throughout the event as well as a dedicated children’s play area with face painting and children’s activities on the Saturday afternoon. This year’s festival is also dog friendly, with visitors welcome to bring along their canine companions.

Asked to sum up the spirit of the festival, rotary club secretary Derek Davidson said it was a great chance to “raise a glass, have fun and help local charities”.

When is the festival taking place?

The 2023 festival will be held across two days. The first session is on Friday March 31, 5pm-11pm. The festival continues on Saturday April 1, noon-11pm. There will be a family-friendly session on the Saturday afternoon.

Where is the festival being held?

The festival will take place at North Leeds Cricket Club, The Homestead, Old Park Road, Leeds, LS8 1JX.

Which local bands are performing and when?

The acts lined up for Friday March 31 are:

- Leeds Project Big Band, 6.30pm-7.45pm

- Parma Violets, 8pm-9pm

- The Blind Dead McJones Band, 9.30pm-10.45pm

The acts lined up for Saturday April 1 are:

- Pete Stagg and Kristina, 2pm-3pm

- Kinda Blue, 3.30pm-4pm

- Firefly, 5pm-6pm

- The Sick Notes Of Cawood, 6.30pm-7.30pm

- Blue Sharks, 8pm-9pm

- Scott And The Antartics, 9.30pm-10.45pm

How can I get tickets?

To enter the North Leeds Charity Beer Festival, you will need to buy a £10 festival. It includes entry, a commemorative beer glass, a programme and drink two tokens.

Non-drinkers will be charged £5. Additional tokens will be available at £2.50 each.

