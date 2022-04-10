Ashlea Parsons, 26, was at the popular Seacroft activity venue on Tuesday, April 5 with her daughter and friend when she fell into the foam pit on her way round.

At first, Ashlea was not aware she had lost the bracelet but a few days later she realised.

After retracing her steps, she realised she may have lost it at Ninja Warrior and called the business who said staff would look for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashlea Parsons was delighted when Ninja Warrior Leeds staff went the extra mile to find her missing charm bracelet.

Doubtful she would see the charms again, Ashlea was devastated as one of the charms incorporated the ashes of one of her children, who had sadly passed away.

To Ashlea's astonishment, she got a call from her partner on Thursday night to say Ninja Warriors had been in contact with him and found the bracelet.

Diligent staff had taken the entire foam pit apart and found each charm - which measure just millimetres in size.

The CEO Leisure TV Rights, the operator of Ninja Warrior Leeds, Lisa Buckley, said she is very "proud" of the team for their efforts.

She said: "We are super proud of the team at Ninja Warrior UK, Leeds, led by Jake Clarkson.

"The determination, clear communication between departments and swift actions shown here epitomises everything the team and brand stand for.

"All the team take great pride in offering exceptional customer service and this is another great example.