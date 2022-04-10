Ninja Warrior Leeds boss praises staff who found all 10 of woman's lost Pandora charms
Ninja Warrior Leeds bosses have heaped praise on their "determined" staff, after they helped a devastated woman find all of her Pandora bracelet charms lost in a pit.
Ashlea Parsons, 26, was at the popular Seacroft activity venue on Tuesday, April 5 with her daughter and friend when she fell into the foam pit on her way round.
At first, Ashlea was not aware she had lost the bracelet but a few days later she realised.
After retracing her steps, she realised she may have lost it at Ninja Warrior and called the business who said staff would look for it.
Doubtful she would see the charms again, Ashlea was devastated as one of the charms incorporated the ashes of one of her children, who had sadly passed away.
To Ashlea's astonishment, she got a call from her partner on Thursday night to say Ninja Warriors had been in contact with him and found the bracelet.
Diligent staff had taken the entire foam pit apart and found each charm - which measure just millimetres in size.
The CEO Leisure TV Rights, the operator of Ninja Warrior Leeds, Lisa Buckley, said she is very "proud" of the team for their efforts.
She said: "We are super proud of the team at Ninja Warrior UK, Leeds, led by Jake Clarkson.
"The determination, clear communication between departments and swift actions shown here epitomises everything the team and brand stand for.
"All the team take great pride in offering exceptional customer service and this is another great example.
"We are so pleased that we could help. An extra shout-out and a big thank you must go to our in-house ‘ninja’s’, Oli Devonport, Ebrima Fleet. Cameron Greaves and Nathan Goulding for going the extra mile!”