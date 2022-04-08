Ashlea Parsons, 26, was at the popular Seacroft activity venue on Tuesday with her daughter and friend.

When she went onto the equipment with her daughter, she fell into the foam pit on her way round.

Ashlea couldn't believe her luck after staff found all 10 on her charms

At first, Ashlea was not aware she had lost the bracelet.

However when she went to work on Wednesday morning, she noticed her wrist felt bare.

She asked her partner to check everywhere in their home but it was to no avail.

Desperate for answers, Ashlea retraced her steps and realised she may have lost it at Ninja Warrior.

Ninja Warrior is very popular in Seacroft

She called the business and staff said they would look out for anything being handed in - but Ashlea had little hope she would see the charms again.

The charms were extremely sentimental to Ashlea, with one incorporating ashes from one of her children who had sadly passed away.

Ashlea's partner returned to Ninja Warrior to ask if he could look for the charms.

"They explained as he had arrived at peak time, the venue was way too busy for him to go in with the intention of looking for such small objects as it would be impossible with so many customers running about", Ashlea said.

Ashlea with her daughter

"He explained that it was of huge sentimental value and extreme importance that we could be kept in mind if anything was found."

To Ashlea's astonishment, she got a call from her partner on Thursday night to say Ninja Warriors had been in contact with him and found the bracelet.

Diligent staff had taken the entire foam pit apart and found each charm - which measure just millimetres in size.

"Truthfully, the only thing I could think about was having the specific charm returned, however I was in utter shock to find they’d gone above and beyond to find all ten", Ashlea said.

"I can't thank them enough."