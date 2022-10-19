Olympic medallist Nile Wilson shows off impressive stunts ahead of Dancing on Ice

Retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, 26, confirmed that he will be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice.

He was the fourth celebrity to be announced, and will be taking to the ice next year, alongside Reality TV star Joey Essex, ex-Eastenders star Patsy Palmer, and Drag Races’ The Vivienne.

The Bronze medalist, who is very active across social media, and boasts 1.5 million subscribers on Youtube, took to his

Nile Wilson attends The Team GB Ball 2018 held at The Royal Horticultural Halls on September 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

He wrote: “Absolutely Buzzing to announce I will be on this year’s Dancing On Ice. Let’s get training and let’s smash it. See you in January.”

Wilson also posted a video to his YouTube account, called “I’ve got something to tell you!?,” where he discusses his goals andmotivations for being on the ITV dancing competition.

In the video, the 26-year-old said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing, I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.”

Nile took to his Instagram account to show off some of his impressive moves ahead of his big Dancing on Ice debut in the coming months.

Nile Wilson of England poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Parallel Bars Final during Gymnastics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He can be seen performing impressive gymnastic stunts, where he “shows how incredible the human body can be with hard work and passion.”

In one clip , he is shown balancing on crates stacked-up high, whilst another shows him jumping into a pair of shorts.

Although the video has some help with some cleverly edited transitions, it still shows just how much the young athlete has to offer when he starts on the show.

Gymnastics are poised with excellent balance, strength, flexibility and coordination, which are all helpful for performing tricky moves on the ice.

The exact start date of the 15th series of Dancing on Ice is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to air in early January 2023.

Why did Nile Wilson retire from Gymnastics?

Wilson uploaded a YouTube video to his channel on 14 January 2021, named "I’ve retired from gymnastics." In the video, he cites health problems as the main factor for retiring from competitive gymnastics.

Nile Wilson of England celebrates after his routine in the MenÃs Horizontal Bar Final during Gymnastics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Following his retirement announcement, he also raised allegations of the culture of abuse that is prevalent within gymnastics.

Wilson told BBC Sport , that he was abused during his training, was subject to “emotional manipulation,” and was living with the constant fear of underperforming.