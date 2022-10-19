Olympic medallist Nile Wilson shows off impressive stunts ahead of Dancing on Ice
Retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, 26, confirmed that he will be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice.
He was the fourth celebrity to be announced, and will be taking to the ice next year, alongside Reality TV star Joey Essex, ex-Eastenders star Patsy Palmer, and Drag Races’ The Vivienne.
The Bronze medalist, who is very active across social media, and boasts 1.5 million subscribers on Youtube, took to his
He wrote: “Absolutely Buzzing to announce I will be on this year’s Dancing On Ice. Let’s get training and let’s smash it. See you in January.”
Wilson also posted a video to his YouTube account, called “I’ve got something to tell you!?,” where he discusses his goals andmotivations for being on the ITV dancing competition.
In the video, the 26-year-old said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing, I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.”
Nile took to his Instagram account to show off some of his impressive moves ahead of his big Dancing on Ice debut in the coming months.
He can be seen performing impressive gymnastic stunts, where he “shows how incredible the human body can be with hard work and passion.”
In one clip, he is shown balancing on crates stacked-up high, whilst another shows him jumping into a pair of shorts.
Although the video has some help with some cleverly edited transitions, it still shows just how much the young athlete has to offer when he starts on the show.
Gymnastics are poised with excellent balance, strength, flexibility and coordination, which are all helpful for performing tricky moves on the ice.
The exact start date of the 15th series of Dancing on Ice is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to air in early January 2023.
Why did Nile Wilson retire from Gymnastics?
Wilson uploaded a YouTube video to his channel on 14 January 2021, named "I’ve retired from gymnastics." In the video, he cites health problems as the main factor for retiring from competitive gymnastics.
Following his retirement announcement, he also raised allegations of the culture of abuse that is prevalent within gymnastics.
Wilson told BBC Sport, that he was abused during his training, was subject to “emotional manipulation,” and was living with the constant fear of underperforming.
He also said that he chose to wait until after retirement to raise the allegations, as he feared that speaking up would mean deselection from the British Olympic team.