Nicola Adams has shared her top tips for travelling with children after venturing abroad with her girlfriend Ella Baig and their son Taylor.

The Olympic boxing gold medalist, 40, who lives in Leeds, has been using her Instagram whilst on holiday to document her travel experience and to offer top tips for fellow parents.

The star looked a glowing picture of health as she donned a black wetsuit and seemed ready to take part in some serious watersports on Thursday. She opened up her stories for a Q&A session with her over 188,000 followers.

Sharing advice for travelling with children, Nicola began to explain the importance of always having a travel zip which is a plastic bag with a sealable zip.

She said: “In here I will have a change of clothes for Taylor which makes it really easy as you don’t have to root around trying to find stuff, if any accidents happen”.

Her next tip is to take a baby carrier which: “makes it easier for going through security” and also a stroller: “which fits into the overhead locker”.

She raved about her own overhead stroller claiming it will “change your life”. Taylor can sleep in it until it is time to board and then it can be folded up and put away in the overhead compartment easily.

The next tip from the Olympic boxing gold medalist is to take puppy pads. Nicola said: “these are really good for when you have to change a baby in a public toilet”. Whilst grimacing she points out that public toilets are not the nicest especially in airports.

When one follower asked how she stays looking so young, the former Strictly star stated that she drinks lots of water and pointed out that “your body is made up of 80% water” so it makes sense to keep topping up.

There were also questions about how she and her girlfriend conceived Taylor to which she answered: “just head to ITV where you can watch Nicola Adams: Me and IVF. It follows our whole journey and you can watch it on iPlayer”.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last July 2022, a month before his due date.

According to Leeds Live , Ella gave birth at 7.09 am on 9 July via Caesarean. She claims baby Taylor has the same fighting spirit as Nicola, who retired from boxing in 2019 with an undefeated record.

Nicola, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello! magazine the birth of Taylor is "the most amazing thing that’s ever happened" to her.

Nicola has been documenting her holiday on Instagram and including sweet photos and reels of her beautiful family.

She needs to enjoy the rest whilst she can because on her return she’ll be taking part in an exciting new reality show called ‘Scared of The Dark’ .

Hosted by Danny Dyer, Scared of The Dark follows the celebs who are living in The Bunker, a purpose-built living space designed to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras. They will take on a series of challenges designed to test their primal and physical abilities.

Over five nights the show follows the celebrities as they learn to cope with life in blackness. To leave The Bunker the celebrities must simply shout “I’m Scared of The Dark” and they are escorted into the light.

On hosting, Danny Dyer said: “This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things”