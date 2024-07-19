New Wortley: Playground with climbing equipment and agility trail to be built in west Leeds
After a successful bid for funding, Oak Road Recreation Ground, known locally as Jailey Fields, is set to get its own dedicated play area with climbing equipment and an agility play trail.
The design of the project proposes a mix of play equipment for different ages, including swings, slide, climbing equipment, agility play trail and see-saw.
The existing youth shelter will be refurbished and new benches installed, and to promote learning about wildlife a nature trail will also be added to the park.
Coun Mohammed Rafique said: “Through our Child Friendly Leeds programme we are constantly striving to make Leeds the best city in the UK for children to grow up in. One of the core pillars of that strategy is for children and young people have safe spaces to play, hang out and have fun.
“New Wortley has been waiting a long time for a dedicated play area so we’re very pleased to have secured this funding. We want to ensure that wherever you live in Leeds, children have access to green spaces and opportunities to play.
“The addition of a playground in Oak Road Recreation Ground is another step in the right direction.”
Many residents in the area have no direct outdoor access to yards or gardens and Oak Road Recreation Ground has long provided residents with access to green space and a multi-use games area.
In the summer of 2023, a partnership was formed by council officers and community groups to consult local residents and design a proposal for a play area where children and families can meet.
After securing funding from Veolia Environmental Trust, a charity operating under the Landfill Communities Fund, work on the new playground is now set to begin this Autumn.
