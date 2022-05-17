Members of the Beechwood Vets team. Back row, left to right, practice manager Kelly Mann, deputy head nurse Kerry Nicholson, head receptionist Andrea Gaunt and, front, clinical director Louise Mallinson with Freddie the Labrador.

Beechwood Veterinary Group is opening what it calls its "new state-of-the-art facility" at Temple House in Seacroft.

Organisers say this will involve "some of the team members" based at current practices in Crossgates and Chapel Allerton, transfering to the new site in what they describe as "a huge logistical operation".

Clients bringing their pets for treatments and routine care will benefit from the latest high-tech new equipment, including seven consulting rooms, three operating theatres, a dedicated x-ray room and ultrasound to diagnose heart conditions and tumours.

The former office facility even includes a dental theatre with dental x-ray, as well as separate cat and dog wards.

A statement from the group added: "The practice will also have a dedicated room to provide a calm, quiet space for clients and their pets during difficult times, bringing comfort to owners whose pets are receiving end-of-life care."

The relocation will lead to the recruitment of additional team members, including vets and nurses.

Following the opening of the new practice, Beechwood’s previous sites at Crossgates, and Chapel Allerton will remain open as branch surgeries for routine healthcare, along with the other surgeries in Beeston and Garforth.

Beechwood Vets clinical director Louise Mallinson said: “We will be able to offer a much better service at the new practice as there is much more space for improved facilities and it will be much more comfortable for clients and patients.

“Having separate cat and dog facilities creates a much more relaxed and comforting space for patients, especially cats, and having on-site parking will be a huge bonus for our clients.

“As well as providing improved facilities for clients and patients, it will also be great place to work for our veterinary team. It’s an exciting time for us all as we have been closely involved in the planning process to ensure the practice meets everyone’s needs.”