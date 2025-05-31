A brand new game show will see contestants bagging luxury holidays, cars, and even £1,000,000 - and producers are on the hunt for people in Leeds to take part.

The show, ‘Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery’, will be hosted by comedy legends Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, with filming beginning this summer.

It promises mega prizes - and producers want Yorkshire’s boldest personalities to step into the spotlight. In a TV first, viewers at home will be able to play along to win the exact same prizes as the studio contestants – such as dream holidays, flash motors, and once-in-a-lifetime VIP experiences.

Host Mel said: “This quiz is so extra! Imagine winning something like a car just by playing along with a gameshow you’re watching on a Saturday night in your pyjamas? I can’t wait!”

Her co-host Sue added: “If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home; sat in my leopard print onesie, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out The Nation’s favourite chocolate bar. Bring it on!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV, said: “We are delighted to have the brilliant Mel and Sue bringing this new format to life. Forget shouting at the telly or rowing with your family about the answers - you can actually join in and be in with a chance of winning the same prize you’re seeing on screen.”

Casting is underway now, and producers are urging people in the city aged 18 and over to apply before the June 30 deadline. More information can be found here.