New headquarters for an assisted living service in Leeds are expected to be given the final go-ahead.

Assisted Living Leeds, which helps people with health issues live in their own homes, plays a vital role in supporting people of all ages.

The current headquarters of Assisted Living Leeds, on Clarence Road. | Leeds City Council

Its new base at Waterside Road in Stourton will have seen a total investment of £9 million from Leeds City Council, if an additional £3.4 million is signed off at a meeting next week.

Working 24 hours a day, the service uses equipment that allows people to live at home rather than being in a hospital or dedicated care setting.

It is currently based at Clarence Road, a 1960s building that has needed increasing maintenance over the years.

As demand continued to grow, the council approved a £5.6 million spend on the new site in Stourton.

The authority said that the new site would offer high-quality modern accommodation, helping to future-proof the service for the coming years.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture Coun Salma Arif said: “We are delighted that we are now in a position to get the refurbishment of the new Assisted Living Leeds headquarters underway as once completed it will bring significant benefits for our city and its residents.

“The Assisting Living Leeds service provides an essential and invaluable lifeline to support people of all ages to be able to live healthy, happy and productive independent lives at home, and this move to its new location will enable it to continue to grow stronger and stronger helping even more people for years to come.”

Should approval be given for the refurbishment to proceed, the new headquarters would be scheduled to open in January 2026.

The new building will also become home to the council’s flood risk management team, monitoring rainfall and river levels across the city.