New garden is opened in Micklefield to honour of victims of Peckfield Pit Disaster in Leeds

Leeds City Council Leader James Lewis was on hand as teachers, parents, councillors and local residents gathered for the ribbon cutting at Micklefield Primary School's new memorial garden.

The project was the brainchild of the Micklefield heritage group to help commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Peckfield Pit Disaster in which 63 people lost their lives.

Materials for the project had been donated by local businesses.

Coun Mary Harland at the grand opening.

Emma Cook, interim headteacher of Micklefield Primary School said: “I would like to thank Dennis Best and his team of volunteers for all their hard work and Persimmon Homes for their kind donation of materials. As the local primary school at the heart of the community, this project has given us a real opportunity to work together to create something really special.”

Christopher Hull, MD for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire said: “We strongly believe in supporting local community projects and so were only too happy to donate materials to help create the new memorial garden at Micklefield Primary School.