New garden is opened in Micklefield to honour of victims of Peckfield Pit Disaster in Leeds
A new memorial garden has opened at a school in Micklefield to commemorate one of the UK's worst ever mining disasters.
Leeds City Council Leader James Lewis was on hand as teachers, parents, councillors and local residents gathered for the ribbon cutting at Micklefield Primary School's new memorial garden.
The project was the brainchild of the Micklefield heritage group to help commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Peckfield Pit Disaster in which 63 people lost their lives.
Materials for the project had been donated by local businesses.
Emma Cook, interim headteacher of Micklefield Primary School said: “I would like to thank Dennis Best and his team of volunteers for all their hard work and Persimmon Homes for their kind donation of materials. As the local primary school at the heart of the community, this project has given us a real opportunity to work together to create something really special.”
Christopher Hull, MD for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire said: “We strongly believe in supporting local community projects and so were only too happy to donate materials to help create the new memorial garden at Micklefield Primary School.
“We were keen to work with the school and heritage group to create a space that pupils and residents can enjoy and learn more about the history of the area. We hope the people of Micklefield will enjoy the garden for many years to come.”