Shock in Leeds as Dos Amigos tapas restaurant announces closure after 15 years
A popular family-run Leeds tapas restaurant is set to close after 15 years.
Dos Amigos specialised in freshly made Spanish and Italian food and offered many traditional dishes using home made recipes from their base on Abbey Road in Kirkstall.
However, in an Instagram post, a spokesperson for the business revealed it will close on April 16.
The post read: "After 15 years of Dos Amigos it has finally come to a close.
"Our final day will be Saturday April 16.
"Hope to see a lot of the remaining customers in the last few weeks.
"We will miss you all."
Many reacted with sadness at the news.
One person said: "Nooo!"
Another gave their thanks for the years of memories at the restaurant.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.