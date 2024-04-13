Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever Dance Music Archive party is aimed at a generation of revellers partying the night away between 1992 and 2002.

The event is taking place at Project House in Armley on Saturday, April 20, and hosted by Dance Music Archive founder Andi Durrant, who has been on the radio in the UK doing specialist dance music shows every weekend since 1998,

He said: ““Since we started the radio show and doing our little social videos every week, the one thing we keep getting asked, is “when are you going to do some events?”

“It’s taken a while because we wanted it to be a be a bit different.. we didn’t want to do it in a nightclub - we wanted to find somewhere cool and different and interesting where we can dance and have a drink and a nice little party, but also chill and sit and grab some food - and of course we needed to get some legendary DJs booked to play some awesome music… and I think at last we found it at Project House. It starts at 5pm, and finishes at 11pm - so you can have some daytime drinks, a dance, some food, a big night out, and still be in bed for midnight.”

He added: “We’ve also decided not to announce who will be playing - It might be a bit of a stupid gamble not to shout about the guest DJs, but we really just want people to come down for the music, and the atmosphere, and the people - and then it’ll be a bonus when you arrive and find out who else is joining me..”