Beeston: New children's playground opens with stunning view overlooking Leeds United's Elland Road stadium
The newly-renovated playground at Beggars Hill now has snakes and ladders, alphabet jump, hexagon hopscotches and a roadway track marked, replacing damaged basket swings.
The rock stack at the playground has also been refurbished, with the area underneath it now fully covered by grass matting.
The work was funded by s106 contributions, which are paid by developers to cover the costs of community projects in nearby areas.
Councillors Annie Maloney, Andrew Scopes and Shaf Ali (Lab, Beeston and Holbeck) said: “We’re so pleased to see the playground at Beggars Hill get an overdue glow-up and would encourage families with young children to make the most of the new play facilities.”
