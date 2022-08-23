News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Concern grows for missing Leeds teen after last sighting at bus station four days ago

Concern is growing for a missing Leeds teenager – four days on from his disappearance.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:01 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:01 am

15-year-old Junaid Hussain, from Leeds, was last seen on August 19 at approximately 9pm at Ossett bus station.

Read More

Read More
Police issue CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bradford

He is described as an Asian male, slim build, black hair, 5ft7 with a close trimmed beard and moustache.

15-year-old Junaid Hussain, from Leeds, was last seen on August 19. Picture: WYP

Most Popular

No description of his clothing has been given at this time.

Any with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1663 18/08.

The public can alternatively contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Junaid HussainLeedsOssett