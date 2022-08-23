Concern grows for missing Leeds teen after last sighting at bus station four days ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

15-year-old Junaid Hussain, from Leeds, was last seen on August 19 at approximately 9pm at Ossett bus station.

He is described as an Asian male, slim build, black hair, 5ft7 with a close trimmed beard and moustache.

15-year-old Junaid Hussain, from Leeds, was last seen on August 19. Picture: WYP

No description of his clothing has been given at this time.

Any with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1663 18/08.