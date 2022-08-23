Concern grows for missing Leeds teen after last sighting at bus station four days ago
Concern is growing for a missing Leeds teenager – four days on from his disappearance.
15-year-old Junaid Hussain, from Leeds, was last seen on August 19 at approximately 9pm at Ossett bus station.
He is described as an Asian male, slim build, black hair, 5ft7 with a close trimmed beard and moustache.
Most Popular
-
1
Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
-
2
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
-
3
Woman Jodie Waddell gets Asda logo tattooed on bum as tribute to store and job she loves
-
4
Police issue CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bradford
-
5
Passenger fighting for his life after Lamborghini Aventador catches fire in M62 Westbound crash
No description of his clothing has been given at this time.
Any with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1663 18/08.
The public can alternatively contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.