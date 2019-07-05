New book showcases 'then and now' images of iconic Leeds landmarks

A new book has hit the shelves showcasing 'then and now' images of iconic Leeds landmarks.

Leeds Then and Now is a fascinating photographic exploration of a thriving city.

Using vintage photographs paired with the same view today, the book traces the transformation of Leeds during the past 150 years and applauds how many grand schemes and buildings have been preserved repurposed to create a dynamic modern city centre that proudly displays its unique heritage.

The city's most iconic landmarks are featured - from City Square to the Corn Exchange and Kirkgate Market. Each landmark is accompanied by historic and present day captions that illuminate a city steeped in history.

The author, Eric Musgrave was born and bred in Leeds. The 'Now' photography is by David Major who grew up in Shipley.

Leeds Then and Now is published by Pavilion Books and priced at £14,99.