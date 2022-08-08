Neighbours on West Yorkshire street celebrate after winning £150,000 on Postcode Lottery

The neighbours in Birstall, West Yorkshire scooped the cash when WF17 9JN was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday.

Three of the lucky lottery players netted £30,000 each, while the fourth doubled their winnings to £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous. Picture: Google

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations.

He said: “A big well done to our lucky winners in Birstall. I hope they’ve got something special in mind to treat themselves to with the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play with guaranteed winners every day. People play with their postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players have helped raise over £900 million to date for thousands of good causes.