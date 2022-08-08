At 3.58pm yesterday (Sunday, August 8), police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man with a head injury on Ashfield Road, Stanningley.

A scene was put in place while enquiries were made to establish how he came to be injured.

Following an investigation police discovered he had fallen and hit his head while running after a vehicle.

Police say his injuries were not serious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police confirmed:

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing by Leeds District Police and a crime of theft has been recorded.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact them on 101 or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13220432341.