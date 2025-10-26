A Leeds pensioner said he was “left feeling anxious and unsafe” after a public footpath was created through his private driveway - turning his quiet home into a thoroughfare for dog walkers, schoolchildren, and even e-scooter riders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new route, which was opened following the construction of a nearby housing development, has sparked a dispute over safety, liability, and council communication.

Colin Silver first moved into his bungalow on Churchville Terrace in Micklefield a decade ago and has privately maintained the driveway that he and his next-door neighbour use to access their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Silver said he worries about potential accidents on his driveway. | National World

But since the new housing estate was constructed on brownfield land behind his home, part of a public footpath has been built that connects directly to his drive.

Original drawings show that a footpath was planned adjacent to his drive, linking to the pavement on Churchville Terrace. However, over the last few years, pedestrians, dog walkers, cyclists, and even e-scooters have been accessing the path via his drive.

Leeds City Council said it has considered the potential risks and are satisfied the proposed layout ensures safe use for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Colin, who suffers from heart failure after four heart attacks and a quadruple heart bypass, said the increased foot traffic and the safety risks posed by the footpath have been “an absolute nightmare” that has had serious effects on his mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin told the Yorkshire Evening Post that after the footpath was opened, it was suggested that he build a fence to stop pedestrians from using the private driveway, which he is still liable for maintaining. But after a visit from a council member, he was ordered to take it down or “face legal action”.

He said: “It’s my driveway, but now it feels like I’ve no say in what happens on my own land. People come and go at all hours - I don’t feel safe anymore.

“The council told me one day to put a fence up, then the next they threatened legal action unless I took it down. Nobody gives you a straight answer.

Original plans show a footpath parallel to the driveway, cutting through two bushes on council land. | Avant/National World

“If there’s an accident, I could be held responsible, but it’s not even clear whose responsibility it is - nobody will put anything in writing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a recent visit from the council, plans for a new path were marked out on the grass, which belongs to the council, which would see a new path connect to the end of Colin’s driveway, rather than with the pavement as originally planned.

Colin also said he was told that a “small, knee-high barricade” would be erected between he path and his drive - something he believes will create a tripping hazard for pedestrians on the poorly-lit path.

CCTV footage shared with the YEP shows several near-misses - children on scooters and dog walkers have unexpectedly entered the path of reversing vehicles and delivery vans, narrowly avoiding accidents.

“I’m worried someone’s going to get hurt, and it will be blamed on me,” Colin added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a nightmare - my quiet home has turned into a busy shortcut for the whole village. I never agreed to this.”

CCTV shows numerous close calls on the drive. | Contributed

Leeds City Council told the Yorkshire Evening Post it is continuing to work closely with residents on Churchville Terrace regarding pedestrian access from the new housing development at Meadow Drive and Quarry Avenue. This includes a meeting with the property’s owner which took place on Thursday, October 23.

A spokesperson said: "A contribution was secured from the developer to fund the pedestrian access, with the developer constructing the section within their site. Leeds City Council is responsible for delivering the remaining section on council-owned land.

"The access driveway on Churchville Terrace provides a right of access for residents, delivery vehicles and is also intended for pedestrian use. To support safe shared use, a low-level rail is being installed to ensure clear visibility for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of the footpath design process, we have considered the potential risks and are satisfied the proposed layout ensures safe use for both pedestrians and vehicles.

"We remain committed to working with the residents of Churchville Terrace to ensure the access is delivered in a way that prioritises the safety of both residents and people using it from the new development."