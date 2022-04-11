'My first ever turkey rescue': Yorkshire RSPCA officers collect 'stray' turkey that refused to leave back garden
A stray turkey ruffled some feathers when she was rescued by the RSPCA - after she refused to leave a back garden for several days.
By Richard Beecham
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:40 pm
The RSPCA rescued the bird when a member of the public contacted them about her sheltering in his bushes in Doncaster, South Yorks.
Inspector Jack Taylor said: “It’s not everyday we rescue these birds; in fact, it was my first ever turkey rescue!”
It is unknown whether the turkey - which has now found her “forever home” in a bird sanctuary - had escaped or whether she was abandoned, a spokesman for charity said.
The man who found the turkey asked his neighbours if they knew who the bird belonged to before he contacted the RSPCA, but no one claimed her.