'My first ever turkey rescue': Yorkshire RSPCA officers collect 'stray' turkey that refused to leave back garden

The RSPCA rescued the bird when a member of the public contacted them about her sheltering in his bushes in Doncaster, South Yorks.

Inspector Jack Taylor said: “It’s not everyday we rescue these birds; in fact, it was my first ever turkey rescue!”

The stray turkey was in a man's back garden for several days.

It is unknown whether the turkey - which has now found her “forever home” in a bird sanctuary - had escaped or whether she was abandoned, a spokesman for charity said.