4. Darcy and Isla

Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking to find a home alongside her best friend Darcy. Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play.