1. Flora
Flora is an energetic overgrown puppy that absolutely loves zoomies, walks and lots of cuddles! She has had a bit of cosmetic surgery (ears and tail), but please don’t let this look give you the wrong impression of her; she is super affectionate and has heaps of personality, and is ready to give her new family lots of love and laughter.
2. Poppy and Lucky
Poppy and Lucky have both been spoilt with lots of fuss and attention from the team and volunteers at the centre. They both love being lap dogs, anyone’s lap is their comfiest spot. Strokes and cuddles are their favourite past time; Poppy will use her paw to bring your hand to her for a stroke. They are both little but have huge personalities.
3. Buster
Buster was left behind by his owner and arrived at the centre with an injured tail. After his tail was amputated Buster was a lot happier and now he wags all day long! He is very loving and friendly but is a little scared of being left alone so his new owner would need to train him first.
4. Darcy and Isla
Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking to find a home alongside her best friend Darcy. Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play.