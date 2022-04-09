Poppy and Lucky are looking for their forever home this week at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.

Plenty of dogs at the RSPCA are looking for a forever home this week.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 11:45 am

If interested in rehoming one of the dogs listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.

1. Flora

Flora is an energetic overgrown puppy that absolutely loves zoomies, walks and lots of cuddles! She has had a bit of cosmetic surgery (ears and tail), but please don’t let this look give you the wrong impression of her; she is super affectionate and has heaps of personality, and is ready to give her new family lots of love and laughter.

2. Poppy and Lucky

Poppy and Lucky have both been spoilt with lots of fuss and attention from the team and volunteers at the centre. They both love being lap dogs, anyone’s lap is their comfiest spot. Strokes and cuddles are their favourite past time; Poppy will use her paw to bring your hand to her for a stroke. They are both little but have huge personalities.

3. Buster

Buster was left behind by his owner and arrived at the centre with an injured tail. After his tail was amputated Buster was a lot happier and now he wags all day long! He is very loving and friendly but is a little scared of being left alone so his new owner would need to train him first.

4. Darcy and Isla

Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking to find a home alongside her best friend Darcy. Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play.

