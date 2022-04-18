The woman put a post on local forum Leedsplace in a bid to find the boys.

The incident took place at around 4am on Monday morning, the mum told the YEP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum from Leeds has launched a desperate plea to find four Leeds boys who saved her son from jumping from a bridge on Monday morning.

She said "no words could describe" how grateful she was to them.

"I just want to thank them", she added.

Her post read: "Absolute long shot but just want to find the 4 lads that saved my son from jumping off the bridge this morning around 4am in Leeds, if it wasn’t for you he probably wouldn’t of been here.

"No words can describe how grateful I am and I just want to thank them."

Were you one of the four lads? Email [email protected]

Samaritans advice

You might be feeling tired more often, be feeling emotional, and you might not want to do the things that you usually enjoy right now.

Struggling to cope with everyday life doesn’t look or feel the same in everyone. We can’t generalise about how it'll make you feel or act.

Samaritans are here to listen. You can call us on 116 123, email us at [email protected] or write us a letter.