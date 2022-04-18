Crowds return to Morley Beer Festival to enjoy over 50 craft ales at three-day event

More 1,500 people attended the event at Morley Cricket Club, held for the first time since 2019 after two cancelled festivals due to the pandemic.

Around 50 volunteers ensured the three-day event, held between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, ran smoothly as the crowds gathered to enjoy live music and street food at the club on Scatcherd Lane.

A large collection of gin and prosecco was also on offer for those searching for a tasty tipple at the festival, held in partnership with the Morley Cricket Club and Truth Hurts Beer Co.

Gordon Husker with Marie and Jonny Wild at Morley Beer Festival.

Morley Town Cryer Steven Holt was also on hand to formally open the festival.

Morley Beer Festival volunteer Simon Barraclough told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It has been a fantastic community event once again.

"It's been great to see Morley finally coming back together after missing out on the last couple of years.

"We enjoyed three great days of weather and the atmosphere has been amazing throughout.

Brothers Jamie and David Ellis chat over a couple of beers.

"Thanks go to our sponsors and the many people who volunteered to help to make it happen, We can't wait to be back again next year."

Morley Town Cryer Steven Holt opens the beer festival.