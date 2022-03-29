Vittorio Di Mascio - who was known across West Yorkshire as Mr Rossi - died in January.

He was a recognisable figure in the Pudsey and Bramley area where he would service ice creams out of his yellow and white ice cream van and his death devastated Leeds residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vittorio Di Mascio - who was known across West Yorkshire as Mr Rossi - died in January. cc JustGiving

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Mr Di Mascio on social media since his death.

Now, a Bramley woman has set up a fundraiser to try and raise £5,000 to pay towards a new climbing frame for the park, replicating the well-known colours and style of Mr Rossi's van.

On the fundraiser page, Alison Arnison said "it would be lovely to create a lasting memory of him".

The idea has been praised across Facebook by other residents and the fundraiser has now started gaining traction.

Speaking to donators on the page, Alison said: "He was a huge part of Bramley and will be sadly missed.

"Lots of people will miss the sound of his icecream van this year.

"So it would be lovely to create a lasting memory of him.

"Bramley Park hasn’t had any new play equipment for quite some time.

"A fantastic piece of role play equipment in the form of Rossi’s van has been created.

"It is a fantastic piece of equipment that the kids will love playing on.

"It is a costly project, the council have agreed to part fund it, but I'd like to meet them half way with it, so we don’t take money from other much needed projects.

"Please help with this amazing memory of the lovely Rossi while providing the kids with a much needed new toy in the park."

Similar plans for tributes are in the works in Pudsey, according to councillors.