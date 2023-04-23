News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
10 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
1 hour ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
2 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
3 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
4 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Morley St George's Day Parade: Best pictures from the patriotic celebrations in Leeds

Leeds served up a feast of patriotism today with Morley’s annual St George’s Day celebrations.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Elaborate St George’s Day celebrations have been a tradition in Morley since 2005, and large crowds gathered this year to watch a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint lead the procession. Beginning outside Morley Town Hall, the parade weaved its way through various streets before ending at Morley Rugby Football Club with various oaths and a rendition of the national anthem.

People lined the streets along the entire route of the parade to watch and many donned patriotic outfits, whether they were a parade regular or attending for the first time.

Before the parade got underway, attendees were warmed up on a chilly morning with music and there was plenty to keep attendees entertained after the parade’s finale. A jousting arena pitted the House of Lancaster against the House of York, meanwhile there were also battle re-enactments.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.

This year’s parade was led by a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint.

1. Leading the way

This year’s parade was led by a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Morley was transformed into a sea of white and red.

2. Flying the flag

Morley was transformed into a sea of white and red. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The parade began outside Morley Town Hall at 11:30am.

3. Setting off

The parade began outside Morley Town Hall at 11:30am. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A variety of youth groups were part of the parade.

4. All ages involved

A variety of youth groups were part of the parade. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post