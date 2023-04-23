Leeds served up a feast of patriotism today with Morley’s annual St George’s Day celebrations.

Elaborate St George’s Day celebrations have been a tradition in Morley since 2005, and large crowds gathered this year to watch a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint lead the procession. Beginning outside Morley Town Hall, the parade weaved its way through various streets before ending at Morley Rugby Football Club with various oaths and a rendition of the national anthem.

People lined the streets along the entire route of the parade to watch and many donned patriotic outfits, whether they were a parade regular or attending for the first time.

Before the parade got underway, attendees were warmed up on a chilly morning with music and there was plenty to keep attendees entertained after the parade’s finale. A jousting arena pitted the House of Lancaster against the House of York, meanwhile there were also battle re-enactments.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.

