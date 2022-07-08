Morley coffee shop owner to fight in White Collar Boxing match in fundraising push for Leeds children's charity

Jessica Stott, 38, owner of Morley's Shake Latte & Roll will be seeking to raise funds for children's charity Zarach.

Zarach is a Leeds based charity committed to helping children and families who are living in poverty crisis by providing beds and other basic supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Stott, 38, owner of Morley's Shake Latte & Roll will be seeking to raise funds for children's charity Zarach. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Speaking to the YEP, Jessica explained her reasoning behind pledging to support Zarach.

"The woman who set it up was a teacher and I saw her on the news. It just really related as I'm originally from a teaching background," she said.

"I used to work in an inner city school in Leeds so I have seen first hand how much poverty there is on your doorstep and how important it is for children to get a good nights sleep."

Bex Wilson set up the Zarach charity when she found out that one of her pupil's family had experienced a crisis and had been required to take up an unplanned move to an unfurnished property.

Jessica, who has always wanted to try her hand at boxing, has been training for her big night for the best part of six weeks. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

After making further enquiries, she discovered there was nowhere to make a referral which would guarantee the pupil would have a bed by the end of the week, and decided to take matters into her own hands, purchasing beds and bedding for the family.

Jessica, who has always wanted to try her hand at boxing, has been training for her big night for the best part of six weeks.

"I've never boxed before but always wanted to try it. You get eight weeks training and that's twice a week where you start off with fitness." Jessica said.

"You then start getting taught about your defence and certain punches then you start to spar with the other people who are there."

The White Collar Boxing match will be held at Leeds's Royal Armouries next Sunday (July 17) with multiple participants all raising money for their own charity of choice.

Boxers will take part in three rounds of two minutes with competitors even allowed to pick their own ring walk music.

"I'm walking out to Disclosure featuring John Newman - Not Giving In." Jessica said.

"I am very nervous but also very excited at the same time. It's for charity after all and despite being a boxing match it is supposed to be fun."