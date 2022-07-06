Two members of staff from a West Yorkshire dog charity will take part in a 24 hour kennel lock-in challenge this month to raise money for huskies in need of a home.

Jade Brightmore and Kerrie Green, who both work for Wakefield-based dog charity 8 Below Husky Rescue, will enter the kennels of two dogs on Saturday 9 July, sleeping alongside the pooches in plastic dog beds and eating just two meals in 24 hours.

Pictured are Jade Brightmore (left) and Kerrie Green ahead of the 8 Below Husky Rescue kennel lock-in fundraiser.

The kennel lock-in challenge will be broadcast live on Facebook, with various challenges and activities planned throughout their stay to encourage members of the public to donate.

"We are hoping that our amazing supporters will get behind the challenge and help us raise vital funds to allow us to help more dogs," said Suzanne Bolus, event organiser at 8 Below.

"The kennel stay is to raise awareness of the current crisis in rescue centres across the whole country, giving some insight into what life is like for dogs in rescue centres waiting for their forever homes."

8 Below Husky Rescue currently has over 190 dogs on a waiting list for a space in the kennel, not including the ever increasing sum of dogs admitted to council pounds each week.

Given only seven days to find a space at a rehoming centre before being euthanized, 8 Below has made it their mission to save as many huskies as possible from these pounds, but are always in need of more support and funds.

The kennel lock-in challenge aims to gather enough money for much-needed supplies for the dogs at 8 Below, as well as raise awareness of the conditions most dogs live in before finding a new owner.

Donations can be made via Just Giving to support both Jade and Kerrie in the 24 hour lock-in on Saturday, with live auctions and raffles also taking place during the lock-in.