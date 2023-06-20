Shany Hagan, 54, who works with the Emmerdale cast for ITV Leeds, was gutted as a young student she had to give up her art school dream because of her failing eyesight. Having been born with cataracts – the clouding of the lens of the eye – she found it more and more difficult to cope with the demands of the course.

And since having surgery to correct the condition, Shany has been raising thousands for charity by auctioning off her paintings but is now going one step as she plans to run and walk over 550 miles for two charities of her choice – with the support of some big name celebrities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’ve raised over £317,000 with all my art work but every year I also choose two or three charities to run and walk for. It started at the beginning of Covid when I did 190 miles for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust and then last year I did domestic violence and Great Ormond Street.

Shany Hagan, 54, plans to run and walk over 550 miles for two charities of her choice – with the support of some big name celebrities.

"I’ve helped over 50-60 charities with my artwork alone, I’m trying to help every charity I can and this year I am fundraising for Diabetes and Breast Cancer.”

Since discovering her lost love of art, Shany has had commissions from some of the biggest names, having now painted for the Osmonds, American Baseball teams, Netflix film covers and even for Hollywood star Johnny Depp, with her dream commission being painting for Tom Cruise or the Rock.

A number of celebrities are sending their best wishes ahead of her run. Shany said: “I’ve had support from so many celebrities and it is coming in daily. Mo Farah has sent two videos in three days, Mel B is behind me and Chris Chittell from Emmerdale too who has said he’ll even run part of it with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s amazing and makes me feel so good and even more determined to run even further, raise even more money and help even more charities.”

Sir Mo Farah, Mel and Chris Chittell are among the big name celebrities to have voiced their support.