Shany Hagan, 54, who works with the Emmerdale cast for ITV Leeds, was gutted when as a young student she had to give up her art school dream because of her failing eyesight.

Having been born with cataracts – the clouding of the lens of the eye – she found it more and more difficult to cope with the demands of the course.

Speaking to the YEP, Shany explained: “When I left school the only thing I could think of was going to art school and I got in on my ability but I was very average as I couldn’t see very well so struggled with the detail.

Shany decided to go ahead with eye surgery after being furloughed from her job during the pandemic.

"I ended up having to leave art school and I just shelved it really. I’ve been working in an office hating every minute of it for over 20 years but I’ve always had a passion for art and just never had the opportunity because of my vision.”

Despite originally being nervous and reluctant about having an operation to correct the condition, Shany finally decided to go ahead with surgery after being furloughed from her job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when her son suggested she start painting again she could have never imagined the life-changing effect it would have.

She said: “I started to paint, posted online and within like two weeks with the power of social media I was getting commissions from all these massive celebrities all over the world.

Shany has decided to start giving back and has donated over 100 paintings to charities across the UK and the US.

"The very first commission was for Sir Cliff Richard’s 80th birthday so I had to paint all his greatest hits then it has just gone on and on.”

Shany says she has now painted for the Osmonds, American Baseball teams, Netflix film covers and even for Hollywood star Johnny Depp, with her dream commission being painting for Tom Cruise or the Rock.

Since discovering her lost love of art, Shany has decided to start giving back and has donated over 100 paintings to charities across the UK and the US – raising over £317k in the process.

Adding: “When I had my eye surgery I thought crikey I want to give back, I want to help the NHS because they did such a wonderful job on my eyes.

"I’ve helped a lot of celebrities and their charities but not only celebrities but also the NHS and various other organisations. That was my main thing I just wanted to help as many people as possible.”

Shany’s generosity has helped raise funds for the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation in America as well 40 to 50 charities in the UK. She even received a message of thanks from her late Majesty the Queen after donating a special Platinum Jubilee portrait.

Her latest commission is two paintings of the Royal Air Force’s iconic Red Arrows before they were relocated to RAF Waddington following the closure of their Scampton home.

One is already live with the other due to go out in March – with that money also being split between three charities.