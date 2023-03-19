News you can trust since 1890
Missing Leeds man's body found in North Yorkshire river after disappearance last year

Police have confirmed that the body of a missing Leeds man was found in a river in North Yorkshire.

By YEP reporter
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT- 1 min read

Mohammed Shaho Saminpoor, from Burmantoft, was reported missing on December 12 last year and had been the subject of public appeals for information. He had last been seen outside Ferriby Towers in Lincoln Green.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said the body of the 35-year-old was recovered from the River Aire at Kellingley in the Selby district on February 22 and his identity was subsequently confirmed.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the North Yorkshire Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Mohammed Shaho Saminpoor had last been seen in Lincoln Green on December 12. Picture: West Yorkshire Police
